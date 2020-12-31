Thousands Line Up for COVID Vaccination

This, after the Hamilton County Health Department announced people 75 and older can get the shot.

Thousands of cars lined up on Amnicola Highway, with people waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

History in the making today on amnicola highway.

Thousands of cars lined up, with people waiting to get their covid-19 vaccine.

This, after the hamilton county health department announced people 75 and older can get the shot.

News 12's kenan scott has an update on the long lines and why some folks were told to go home.

That's our top local story.

I spoke with several people who waited in line, some for hours, to receive the vaccine.

Some going alone, some with their families, but all of them ready to get their covid shot.

Thousands of cars lined up as far as the eye could see.

That was the scene today on amnicola highway, as people anxiously waited to receive their covid-19 vaccine.

This comes after the hamilton county health department announced changes to their vaccination plan to allow people 75 and older receive their vaccine.

As people sat in their cars, they were faced with hours worth of waiting.

But that didn't seem to deter them from getting their shot.

"i was at the coast guard, that's how far it was.

But i kept seeing i think hundreds of cars coming out.

But you said it went all the way to 58?

Yeah.

Well, i don't mind, i don't have anything to do today.

I'm cooking my collard greens back home.

I called my doctor yesterday to see if i was eligible for the shot, and they called me this morning at 7:30 and said the line would be today and to get on out there.

So i was out by about 9:15."

This woman is a cafeteria worker for hamilton county schools, taking her elderly parents to get their vaccines.

"i brought my parents, they're in the 75 plus age range and so i thought i would help them out and bring them out here.

For my parents it's very important.

They're in the most susceptible range and i feel like they need to get one."

She also expressed concerns about vaccines running out.

"i'm afraid that maybe they'll run out or i know they close at five i think.

So a lot of these people aren't going to get their shots today."

And that's exactly happened, as the hamilton county health department soon put out a notice telling people waiting in line on amnicola to leave and come back later.

This sign spotted on the road put it very plainly: "no more vaccine".

And the health department has announced that they plan on opening additional vaccination days beginning tuesday, january 5th and will update the public as soon as this is confirmed.

Reporting in chattanooga, kenan scott news