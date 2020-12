New Year 2021: Sukhbir Singh Badal visits Golden Temple

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal visited Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings from the lord on the auspicious occasion of New Year 2021.

Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "I'd like to greet all people on the New Year.

2020 has brought such losses for the entire country with the pandemic.

I hope this coming year of 2021 brings relief and prosperity."