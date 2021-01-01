Lynn Meadows hosts Countdown to Noon

Shakers, dancing, and lots of laughs: Lynn Meadows hosted their annual Countdown to Noon New Year’s celebration.

Shaking their way into the new- year.

Kids had a chance to- welcome 2021 without staying up- until midnight.

- saylor and her mom jensine- langley from hurley joined- lynn meadows discovery center i- gulfport for the- countdown to noon new year's- - - celebration.

Jensine langley, - mom hurley resident - i think it's awesome that they- were still able to do this and- do it outside in a safe - place for them- kiddos full of cheer danced,- sang and got creative!- saylor langley, 5 year old, - hurley resident - "my favorite part is that we di lots of arts and crafts.- the glasses, the shaker, it was- all so fun."

Sabria reid, new 25:- "arts and crafts were a crowd favorite, here at lynn meadows- discovery center, - however what makes these arts - and crafts so special is that - they're made from - recyclable materials.

" doing their part to reduce- waste, lynn meadows used- - - - reycycled bottles for their new- years shakers.- josh piorrier, floor staff- worker: - we'll put things out on - facebook, "hey if you have any spare bottles to donate", then we- bring them in we sanitize, tape- them up fill them up fill them- - - up with little sparklie things- for them to shake up and have a- good time with.

" saylor langley, 5 year old- hurley resident - "i'm going to say happy new years and shake my shaker!"

Nats: "5-4--3-2-1- shakers , happy new year!!!"

Jensine langley, mom hurley - resident- - - - i'm just so happy to see her- enjoying herself anyways, being- able to get out - and get around people and dance- and laugh and have a good time.- in gulfport, sabria reid, news- 25-