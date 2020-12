New Year 2021: Locals in Agartala advice to 'Stay Happy'

As the country welcomes New Year 2021, people in Kochi and Agartala came out to celebrate with their friends and family.

With low-key celebrations due to the pandemic, locals in Agartala visited food joint to cherish the year.

They also clicked pictures and advised to 'Stay Happy.'

On the other hand, few people visited the Fort Kochi to celebrate 2021.

Police was deployed to avoid mass gathering and to ensure that COVID protocols were adhered.