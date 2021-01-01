New Year's impact on mental health

2020.

First tonight... people around the world are excitedly awaiting the new year... and the possibility of moving on from 2020.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon with the impact new year's eve is having on mental health.

Well katie... believe it or not... a lot of people aren't feeling too pleased with how 2020 turned out.

But with a new year right on our doorstep... many are sensing on opportunity to finally turn the page on this tumultous year.

And that seems to be a good thing according to mayo clinic therapist janice shry?

She says clinical therapists have seen a drastic increase in depression this year... as well as upticks in anxiety... substance abuse relapse... feelings of isolation... and a general sense of being stuck.

That's left people with some hard feelings toward 2020.

So while nothing materially changes tonight at midnight... the beginning of a new year gives everyone a chance to look forward to the possiblity of a "when we make any kind of goal, it's so essential for good health.

It gives us passion to move forward in life, and improves our mood when we have something to work forward to, instead of feeling like i'm stuck and everything is inevitable."

And shry?

"*er says she hopes to see more people setting goals for themselves into the new year and feeling motivated to achieve them.

Shry?

"*er also says while it may be difficult to see at first... it's worth taking time to appreciate the positive things that happened in 2020... like increased access to education and