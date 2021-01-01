Firework sales during COVID-19

A.m until 2 p.m.- - many firework stands across the- gulf coast have had a tough - time getting fireworks in time- for the new year due to the - cornovirus but local firework - businesses are not letting that- affect them, janae jordan has - the story - - although firework sales - are not booming like they where- on the fouth of july businesses- across the area have been - greatful to have a constant flo- leading up to the new - year.travis williams manager of- crazy carl's fireworks in long- beach tells news 25 it has- been very steady.

- tarvis williams - manager at- crazy carl's firworks - "its steady we were steady yesterday and we were steady a- little bit the day before, its- going pretty good i guess" eddie lovitt owener of white- lightning firework in - gulfport did not expect such a- godd turnout- eddie lovitt-owner of white - lightning fireworks - "sales have been steady alot better than what we expected ou- first customer came in- at seven twenty this morning, - and you know it has its off and- on, but it is alot busier - - than what we thought it would - be" janae jordan - news 25- due to the coravirus pandemic - many of the firework shipments- were delayed or never - received" tarvis williams - manager at- crazy carl's firworks - " were missing alot of firework because of shipments and orders- eddie lovitt-owner of white - lightning fireworks - "probably one shipment we did not get at all and two were - completly dealyed and - some of the pacakges were lost" many firwork shows along the- gulf coast have been canceled.- lovitt thinks the cancelations- helped local businesses - eddie lovitt-owner of white - lightning fireworks - " i really think it has had a postivie affect on the- indepndent dealers" crazy carl's firworks and white- lightning firwork will be - open for business on new years- day - in long beach, janae jordan new- 25-