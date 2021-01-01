Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, January 1, 2021

NYE Shoutouts | Las Vegas Aces

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas 00:31s 5 shares 100 views
NYE Shoutouts | Las Vegas Aces
NYE Shoutouts | Las Vegas Aces

A NYE message from the Las Vegas Aces.

Visit ktnv.com for continuing coverage of New Year's Eve in Las Vegas.

ALSO A LITTLE BIT OF NORMALCYSO I CAN SEE EVERYONE BACK INMANDALAY BAY CHEERING US ON.HAPPY NEW YEAR!"SUPER - KELSEY PLUM/ LAS VEGASACES "SO MY NEW YEAR'SRESOLUTION THIS YEAR IS TO GETBACK ON THE COURT, HAVE A TONOF FUN, AND HOPEFULLY GET SOMEOF THOSE GREAT FANS BACK IN THESTANDS.SO, LETS HOPE FOR THE BEST."

Related News coverage

You might like

More coverage