NYE Shoutouts | Las Vegas Aces

A NYE message from the Las Vegas Aces.
Visit ktnv.com for continuing coverage of New Year's Eve in Las Vegas.
A NYE message from the Las Vegas Aces.
Visit ktnv.com for continuing coverage of New Year's Eve in Las Vegas.
ALSO A LITTLE BIT OF NORMALCYSO I CAN SEE EVERYONE BACK INMANDALAY BAY CHEERING US ON.HAPPY NEW YEAR!"SUPER - KELSEY PLUM/ LAS VEGASACES "SO MY NEW YEAR'SRESOLUTION THIS YEAR IS TO GETBACK ON THE COURT, HAVE A TONOF FUN, AND HOPEFULLY GET SOMEOF THOSE GREAT FANS BACK IN THESTANDS.SO, LETS HOPE FOR THE BEST."
A NYE message from the Jabbawockeez, Tenors of Rock . Visit ktnv.com for continuing coverage of New Year's Eve in Las Vegas.
The Southwest Tigers give a very special New Years Eve message to all the students going into 2021.