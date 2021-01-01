NYE Shoutouts | Las Vegas Aces

ALSO A LITTLE BIT OF NORMALCYSO I CAN SEE EVERYONE BACK INMANDALAY BAY CHEERING US ON.HAPPY NEW YEAR!"SUPER - KELSEY PLUM/ LAS VEGASACES "SO MY NEW YEAR'SRESOLUTION THIS YEAR IS TO GETBACK ON THE COURT, HAVE A TONOF FUN, AND HOPEFULLY GET SOMEOF THOSE GREAT FANS BACK IN THESTANDS.SO, LETS HOPE FOR THE BEST."