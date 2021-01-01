Kansas City metro area braces for winter weather on New Year's Day

YOU CAN GUARANTEESLICK ROADS TOMORRWITH WHAT GARY'SFORECASTING.WE WANT TO HELP YOUPREPARE IF YOU HAVE TOGET OUT TOMORROW.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER MCKENZIENELSON HAS EXPERTADVICE FROM A LOCALAUTO SHOP.MCKENZIE?YOU MOST LIKELY DON'THAVE TIME TO DO ANYMAJOR CAR REPAIRS ORGET NEW TIRES BEFORETHE SNOW COMES "BUT THERE ARE A FEWSMALL THINGS YOU CANDO TO MAKE SURE YOU'REREADY IF YOU HAVE TODRIVETHE OWNER OF JOCOAUTO REPAIR, ALAHERIFORD, SAYS YOURWINDSHIELD WIPERS AREIMPORTANT AND AN EASYFIX YOU COULD GET DONETONIGHT.ALSO - MAKING SURE YOURWASHER FLUID IS FULL TOHELP CLEAR THE ICE ANDSNOW FROM YOURWINDSHIELD.HE ALSO SUGGESTSTAKING A LOOK AT YOUROWNERS MANUAL IFYOU'RE NOT SURE HOWYOUR TRACTION CONTROLWORKS.ALAN HERIFORD - OWNER, JOCOAUTO REPAIRMost of these cars now havetractioncontrol.

It's a good idea to getinyour owners manual and figureouthow to shut that off if you'restuck inthe snow because if you're stuckthe snow, it's almost impossibletoget out if the traction controlis onand most cars have just a buttonyoupush to turn it off so that youcan getout of that stuck situation."PLOWS WILL BE OUT ATALL HOURS OF THE DAYTOMORROW -IF YOU HAVE TO GET OUTAND DRIVE - BE SURE TOGIVE THEM SPACE TOWORK.LIVE IN Kansas City,MCKENZIE NELSON, 41ACTION NEW