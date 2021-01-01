State Representative Looking To End Tax on Stimulus

New details... alabamians could start receiving their six hundred dollar stimulus checks any day now.

But that money is subject to state tax in alabama.

with information on a bill that could stop that.

Dan i talked to one local state lawmaker who doesn't think its fair for you to have to pay tax on stimulus money aimed to help you during this pandemic andy whitt/ member of the alabama house of representatives "these funds that our struggling citizens was receiving through the stimulus checks and also our businesses across alabama that had gotten their ppp loans forgiven.

These funds are subject to the alabama state tax."

State representative andy whitt says he does not like that his constituents are being taxed on their stimulus money.

"it's not the right thing to do.

Our citizens expect more out of us and quite frankly they deserve more out of their state."

That's why he introduced a bill that would exclude money given by the cares act from individaul taxation.

Since then, he has gone back and done more work on the bill.

"we want to make sure we get it right.

And that everyone that has received these funds and help the much-needed help that they're covered under this legislation."

He is not the only representative that supports the bill.

"it's a very popular piece of legislation.

I've had many comrades across the state, friends across the aisle call and want to be part of it.

Want to support it.

" whitt thinks his bill will be among the first to be considered when the house is back in session.

"so, i think that we'll get it in front of the committees, get it passed out of the house, up to the senate.

And i look forward to the governor signing it and become law."

Now the alabama house of representatives will return to session on february second.

But you should receive your second stimulus check before then.

Live in huntsville, bridget divers, waay-31 news.

Tonight - we learned the federal government will start mailing out 600 dollar stimulus checks next wednesday.

Direct deposits have already begun!

Those checks are available to any individual who made less than 75 thousand dollars last year.

Hopes of boosting the value of those checks to 2 thousand dollars are quickly fading.

Republican leaders say the kind of spending necessary to afford such a payment is irresponsible.

Democratic leaders say that isn't an excuse not to do it.

Po-38th socialism for rich people is a terrible way to help the american families who are actually struggling.

So let me say that again.

Borrowing from our grandkids to do socialism for rich people is a terrible way to get help to families who actually need it butted to po-39th :7 - :30 i hope every american who has their water or heater or electricity shutoff or had eviction notices stapled on top of one another on their door, or had to choose which meal to skip on a given day.

I hope they all heard the reason they will not receive $2000 checks is because leader mcconnell thinks it could wind up in the hands of 'democrats' rich friends.'" democratic senator bernie sanders added that tens of millions of americans need food assistance right now in what he calls quote "the richest country in the history of the