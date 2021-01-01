5pm New Years Eve Hotels 12.31.2020

Bobbi Mcswine joins us live from 21-C Museum and Hotel in downtown Lexington.

Has hit the hospitality industry hard most of 2020...and now...on the final day of the year...it's feeling another blow.

Abc 36's bobbi mcswine joins us live from 21-c museum hotel in downtown lexington.

Boxes:1x1 abc 36 studio lexington location three location four bobbi...the hotel would normally be packed.

### l3 bobbi:live white imagine this room...filled with hundreds of people...beverage bars....and live entertainment...as the crowd celebrates together and brings in the new year...that won't be the case when the ball drops at midnight.

There are several other spaces...filled with art...which would usually attract hundreds more.

Sales and marketing director brian pulley says rooms...and tickets for the new year's eve party alone...would be sold out.

But...he says this year...guests will have to hang out in their rooms...and...if they make a reservation...they can come down to dinner.

He says this is a drastic change to what the hotel normally looks like...but says it's important to keep everyone safe....and now...he hopes businesses like his aren't forgotten as people celebrate.

"the support of the community is really important to really all of the hospitality community - to restaurants, to hotels, to car services, to anything that you can think of."

L3 bobbi:live white pulley says he hopes next year...life and business will return to normal.

Live in lexington...bobbi mcswine...abc 36 news.

######## ots image:left homicide investigation homicide investigation.jpg state police