Lexington Children's Theatre water damage 12.31.20

A burst pipe has caused significant water damage to the Lexington Children's Theatre

Already-challenging year... the lexington children's theatre is dealt another blow.

lexington children's theatre suffers water damage boiler pipe bursts, flooding bo ... the theatre posted these pictures on its facebook page... saying a boiler pipe burst.... causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to the box office and the lobby area.

The theatre says... while they do have insurance... the deductible is large and are asking for financial help.

One business has already stepped up to offer its assitance.

Nate's coffee says it is donating 50- percent of all sales of its fair trade rwanda coffee for the next two