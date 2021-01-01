Skip to main content
Friday, January 1, 2021

Outdoor dining on New Year's Eve

Credit: KIMT
Dining outdoors on new years eve.

Unless you're picking up takeout ?

"* enjoying a meal outside in the elements ?

"(is your only option this new years ?

"* if you want to eat ?n person at a minnesota restaurant... kimt news 3's jeremy wall joins us live in downtown rochester at a restaurant embracing governor walz's ?

"(pause on indoor dinig ?

"* ?

"* jeremy ?

"* where ar katie, i'm at twigs tavern and grille.

Business is steady ?

"*- the restaurant has heaters and bonfires to keep customers warm ?

"* as they enjoy a nice meal.

A twigs server tells me they decided to offer outdoor dining on the patio this winter ?

"* as a way to lift people's spirits ?

"* and give them something to do.

I spoke to one customer earlier today ?

"* enjoying a meal outside in the chilly minnesota temperatures... she isn't so sure about braving the cold weather as the temps i don't know how late, how cold it would get but yeah, it's a really nice patio out here, these fires are great twig's tavern and grille's director of sales tells me outdoor dining will continue into the new year ?

"* and they're hoping customers continue to come out and support them.

Live in thanks jeremy.

If you do plan to dine at twig's seating is

