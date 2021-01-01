Oregon Tech men's basketball 'done recruiting' and now focusing on possible spring season

With the most recent addition of the Hustlin' Owls 2021 recruit class, the team is calling it a wrap with almost the entire team set to return for the 2021-22 season.

The oregon tech owls basketball team's winter is looking a lot like mine right now.

At home with their fingers crossed the cascade conference will get to play basketball in 2021.

In the meantime-- the hustlin' owls men's team introduced a new recruit to the class of 2021.

A familiar last name for o-i-t fans who remember the owls run at their first national title in 1998.

Bastian maerz .

The son of chris maerz and a stand out international recruit from rosenheim, germany.

He's the second and final addition to the class of 20-21.

The reason: oregon tech will return almost their entire roster for the 2021-2022 season.

4:31 justin parnell says, "it was kind of a two-part recruiting.

We're trying to recruit our seniors back.

So they come back for another year and, you know, we've just kind of expressed to them.

If, if you want to move on with your life, we completely understand.

But if you want to come back, we'd love to have you... so, you know, we've signed two kids that we really like.

And as of right now, we're done recruiting."

The rest of the winter for the owls and their southern oregon counterparts s-o-u raiders... it's a waiting game.

The cascade conference's return to play proposal still awaits