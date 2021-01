2020 news review - a year like no other

The year 2020 will go down in history as the time the modern world was made tostop.The mounting global pandemic caused entire nations to shut borders,individuals to isolate, and communities to be temporarily stripped of freedomsfor the greater good of society.

Although the Covid-19 crisis has dominatedheadlines throughout the year the likes of elections, impeachment trials and aroyal scandal have all kept the media very busy.