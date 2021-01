Interactive CDC Map Shows Vaccine Rollout By State

The CDC unveiled an interactive vaccine-tracking map on Thursday.

The map shows how many vaccine doses each state has been allocated.

It also shows how many shots each has administered so far, reports Business Insider.

The US fell far short of its goal to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of 2020.

At its current pace, it would take the country 9 years to vaccinate the whole population.

The pace must pick up in order for the vaccine to combat the virus effectively.