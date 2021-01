The UK leaves the European Union single market

Lorries have left the UK border under EU regulations for the last time, as theUK officially left the single market at 11pm on January 31.

After years ofbitter wrangling since the 2016 referendum, Brexit has finally become areality.

There had been fears of disruption as the UK counted down to the NewYear’s Eve deadline.

In Dover however, nightmarish visions of miles-long lorryqueues were not realised.