Downtown Redding Redevelopment making good progress Part 1

Here is part one of Ana Torrea's story on the new building and road improvements going on in downtown Redding.

market street will soon be connected with other streets in downtown redding..

Thanks to the downtown circulation project.

Action news now reporter ana torrea shows the work that's being done.

### ana* trt :14 ana torrea atorreanews the downtown circulation project is almost complete and here on market street and tehama street, behind me you can see that new layer of that asphalt paving.

And businesses i spoke to tell me their excited for this new development of downtown redding*take nats* <<cars driving by >*take vo street surfaces that have not cars drive through in years will soon be open.

Take nats of construction construction nats*take sot* trt :10 mark christ senior housing specialist, city of redding the purpose was to reintroduce the streets through the core of downtown to help spur business activity downtown and make it more accessible to vehicles to pedestrians.*take vo* for businesses like plant daddy-- which opened just last month-- their excited to see the new changes headed to the downtown redding area.*take sot* trt :07 megan kelly plant daddy shop manager now that it's opening it's going to bring a lot of foot traffic in, and a lot of small business i think are going to thrive espeically with all the traffic*ana tag* trt :12 ana torrea atorreanews the downtown circulation project is expected to be full the city of redding plans to have a ribbon have a ribbon cutting ceremony