Health officials warn against traditional 'Polar Bear Plunge' in Chico

Public health leaders and city officials are asking the public to not participate in the annual 'Polar Plunge' at Sycamore Pool in Bidwell Park.

The event usually draws hundreds of people to sycamore pool - so chico city officials are advising people against participating in it this new year... this is what it usually looks like.

You're looking at video from january 1st, 2020.

Hundreds of people braving the cold waters of sycamore pool in bidwell park.

Promptly at one o'clock people jump in and swim across the creek as fast as they can.

amie mcdermott/lives in chico: i think so becauses its outside and the initial shock of covid is over and we've gotten used to the masks and social distancing and since its outside they'll think its less risky.

Elizabeth peÑa: definitely there's mixed feelings and so i feel like some people will still try to do it but i hope people wont because its too small of a space for people to congregate and i dont feel like its very safe.

Elizabeth peÑa: (13-27 seconds) definitely there's mixed feelings and so i feel like some people will still try to do it but i hope people wont because its too small of a space for people to congregate and i dont feel like its very safe.

The city says since the polar bear plunge is not organized by any entity ... the event does not require any sort of permit.

This means if people still decide to show up to take the plunge tomorrow - there's not much the city can do about it other than advise people to continue following all guidelines.

City officials don't know what to expect tomorrow but want to remind people that if they do come out to sycamore pool tomorrow - to practice social distancing... live in chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

