Downtown Redding Redevelopment making good progress Pt 2 Housing

Here is part two of Ana Torrea's story on the new building and road improvements going on in downtown Redding.

Action news now reporter ana torrea shows us the progress.

Ana people have already started moving into the market center building.

Which is right behind me over here.

And one person i spoke to says she's happy to call this new place home.

Jessica jaspers just moved in i really like it.

There's a super cute community room.

And there's a nice little outdoor area and everyone seems really really friendly and im really happy to be here.

And while the moving process was crazy... she's glad to be all settled in.

Jessica jaspers it was a little hectic just because i've never lived in anything like this so it was kind of a process as far as like getting our stuff up into the unit but now that it's over, it a walk in the park, right?

The old dickers building now transformed into an 80- thousand square foot structure.

With affordable housing on top and retails shops still being finished.

Mark christ senior housing specialist, city of redding i think it's a huge catalyst for future development to see what can be done with the type of mixed use building that's going on.

And there are 82 units in the market center building.

Reporting in redding, ana torrea action news now coverage you can count on.

# of the 82 units... 81 of those units are for affordable housing.

The other unit is set aside for the management who will