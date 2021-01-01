Local liquor store manager expects good New Year's sales

The manager believes more people are buying liquor this year because bars and restaurants are closing at 11 p.m.

Some new year's events and hours bars and restaurants can be open, local liquor stores expect today to be a good one for sales..

"automatically, first thing this morning they've been trying to come in before we even open."

Manager of the wine and liquor gallery, patricia oliver said new year's eve is usually a busy day for the store.

And this year it's even busier.

Nat: refrigerator closing oliver said she believes many people are buying liquor because bars and restaurants are closing at 11 p.m.

Also because large new year's eve events are canceled.

Sot: "people are having to stay home.

They not getting to go out and do the big bar scene your know, right now.

A lot of them are buying up too to prepare for afterwards."

Patricia oliver- wine and liquor gallery manager megan bracken was at the store earlier today to pick up a few bottles.

Bracken said she plans on staying home and celebrating the holiday with her neighbors.

Sot: "we would love to go out to eat but it's safer to be home and enjoy the fun drinks we would have otherwise."

Megan bracken- saltillo resident as for oliver, she said can't wait to see how many sales they make until closing.

