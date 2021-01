Catfish drop cancelled at Hal and Mal's

THE ORDER ALSO LIMITSCAPACITY OF PLACES TO 75PERCENT.ONE OF THOSE PLACES THATHAS A NEW YEAR'SCELEBRATION - HAL AND MAL'SIN DOWNTOWN JACKSON.THEY USUALLY HAVE THEIRBIG CATFISH DROP - BUTBECAUSE OF THE WEATHERTONIGHT - THEY'VE CANCELEDIT.THE LOCAL FAVORITE ISSTILL LETTING PEOPLE HAVE ALOOK AT IT THOUGH.THEY MOVED THE GLASS FISHTO INSIDE THE RESTAURANT.<MALCOLM WHITE - HAL & MAL'SCO- OWNER WE'LL COUNT DOWNTO MIDNIGHT, WISH 2020 AFAIR ADUE, BE GLAD THAT IT'SGONE AND LOOK FORWARD TO2021, WHICH WE HOPE IS A MUCHBETTER YEAR.