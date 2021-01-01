2020 sports in review: A year unlike any other

This year has been challenging for all of us and that holds especially true for those with a passion for sports.

K?

"*i?

*t news three sports director ?

"* kaleb gillock ?

"* joins us with a look back at what happened in the world of athletics this year./// (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Year has been an emotional roller coaster to say the least.

Many of us hoped that 2020 would be the year that we'd get what we wanted when in all reality ?

"* we learned o appreciate the things that we have.xxx 2020 started out just like any other year with teams making the final push to improve for the postseason.

Then on january 26th ?

"* the sports world was rattled when kobe bryant and his daughter were traically killed in a helicopter crash.

That was just a tragedy.

That was my idol growing up and just to see that he was no longer here was just heartbreaking.

A few short weeks later ?

"* nascar sw one of its worst crashes in years on the final lap of the daytona 500.

Crash!

Into the wall into the air goes newman.

Newman was transported to nearby hospital... and walked out days later.

Life seemed to return to normal... wrestlers won state championships..

..

And the r?

"*c?

"*t?

"*c wrest brought home a national title.

Then came along this thing called covid?

"*19.

The lourdes eagles were in the midst of a state tournament run ?

"* the blooming prairie boys had just advanced to state for the first time since 1966 ?

"* and mayo was set to play in the section championship when the season was abruptly ended.

If you would have told me that when i started playing basketball in fifth grade that my senior season was going to end because of a virus, i would've thought that you were crazy.

Sports as we knew them had been canceled until iowa took the leap of faith to play baseball and softball during the summer where the newman knights made another run to the state title game.

In the fall ?

"* osage would win its first state title in volleyball.

Minnesota however ?

"* voted to push volleyball ad football back to the spring before reversing its decision later on.

There were fewer spectators ?

"* but players were passionate... winning section championships.

It also gave atheltes like brody larson the chance to play football for the first time and score his first touchdown.... teaching all of us a valuable lesson in looking at the positives.

This has like been the best year of my life.

While the fall season may have been cut a few weeks short due to a pause on sports ?

"* atheltes were thankful for the opportunity to compete.

Athletes will ring in the new year by starting practices on january fourth.

Vaccines are now being administered which makes 2021 look more (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

I've forgotten a thing or two that happened this year... but if i went through everything, we'd be here until next year.