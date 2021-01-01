Skip to main content
Ball State cruises to first-ever bowl victory

The Cardinals scored 27 first-quarter points and cruised the rest of the afternoon to capture the first bowl victory in school history, a 34-13 win over AP No.

19 San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl.

Victory... congrats to the cards... they finish the season 7-1...you can check out my full interview with curtis blackwell at

