Ball State cruises to first-ever bowl victory

The Cardinals scored 27 first-quarter points and cruised the rest of the afternoon to capture the first bowl victory in school history, a 34-13 win over AP No.
19 San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl.
The Cardinals scored 27 first-quarter points and cruised the rest of the afternoon to capture the first bowl victory in school history, a 34-13 win over AP No.
19 San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl.
Victory... congrats to the cards... they finish the season 7-1...you can check out my full interview with curtis blackwell at
Norwell grad Curtis Blackwell talks about Ball State's first-ever bowl victory.
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - 12/21/20