Ball State cruises to first-ever bowl victory Credit: WFFT 01 Jan 2021 5 shares 100 views Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Ball State cruises to first-ever bowl victory The Cardinals scored 27 first-quarter points and cruised the rest of the afternoon to capture the first bowl victory in school history, a 34-13 win over AP No. 19 San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl.