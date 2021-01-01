People Find Safe, But Festive Ways To Ring In New Year Amid Pandemic

Just under two hours before the start of a New Year, we found no shortage of people out celebrating Thursday night – despite the pandemic.
CBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports.
Just under two hours before the start of a New Year, we found no shortage of people out celebrating Thursday night – despite the pandemic.
CBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports.
New Year's Eve celebrations are different this year, but many people are still finding creative, festive ways to welcome 2021;..
Due to the pandemic, ringing in the new year will be a little different. KDKA's Amy Wadas has some of the ways the CDC is..