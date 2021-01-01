Watch: Farmers light candles, welcome new year at Singhu border amid protest

Protesting farmers at the Singhu border lit candles and welcomed the new year.

Farmers sang melodious songs to cherish each other's morale on the occasion.

Fireworks were also witnessed at the Singhu border, welcoming the new year.

On Wednesday, the union government held the sixth round of talks with protesting farmers.

The government addressed farmers' concerns over increasing power tariff, stubble burning penalties.

Some demands of the agitating farmers, however, continue to remain unresolved.

Demands include revocation of new farm laws and a legal guarantee of MSP for their crops.