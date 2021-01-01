11pm Boyle County Arrests 12.31.2020

A Fayette County man is now facing drug trafficking charges in Boyle County.

Accrording to the sheriff's office...xavier commodore of lexington was arrested this week..

..

After an investigation... which started last week..

On beech street in danville.

Deputies say commodore reportedly drove off....after depuites tried to pull him over on december 21st.

The sheriff's office says investigators....cau ght up with commodore..

During a traffic stop on tuesday.

He's now chargd with trafficking heroin, and marijuana..

And driving with an with expired registration.

also arrested in the case..

Aquanis howard ..

Who deputies say threw out a gun..on the 21st... while on the run with commodore.

