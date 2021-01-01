Iowans celebrating NYE's with fewer restrictions than Minnesota

We're checking in with Osage business celebrating its first year in business.

Earlier tonight i stopped by osage bowl and rivals sports bar.

Darren and amanda powers have owned the bowling alley and sports bar for a year.

They tell me 2020 has had it's ups and downs when it comes to business, but their loyal customers helped keep them afloat through the tough times.

They also said they've had a few customers over the months come in from minnesota, but don't expect too many of them tonight.

Between the owners and the customers ?

"* everyone has high hopes for just a really great year, i guess.

Just getting more people in here and keeping leagues going and hopefully everything's just positive from here on out.

They keep talking about the new normal.

I would very much like to go back to the old normal and i know it's probably a long ways off, but just be patient and wait for that vaccine and i think it's going to get better.

The owners tell me they were only open for about eight weeks before they were hit by the shutdowns earlier this thank you nick.