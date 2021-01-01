North Alabama Hopeful For Fresh Start In 2021

Tonight - many people around huntsville are celebrating the end of 20-20 - with lots of optimism for what's to come in 20-21.

Waay 31's max cohan joins us live from huntsville after talking to people about what they hope the new year brings..

Guys, for many people 20-20 is a year they'd like to leave behind...as some hope to see a return to what we once knew as normal and others hope for a fresh start.

Laura greene & james ferguson "oh my god, we're so excited and can't wait.

Whooo 2021!"

On the final day of what seems like the longest year ever -- people say it's time to celebrate..many hoping we can get rid of masks and coronavirus in the new year.

"but right now, were looking forward to going to eat dinner and hitting up the bars."

Like seemingly everyone else -- restaurants and bars are also excited to celebrate and put this year behind them... justin crisler -- furniture factory "it goes without saying, 2020 has probably been one of the most difficult years ever for anyone in any business."

Furniture factory's entertainment director justin crisler says he hopes 20-21 brings about a fresh start .after a frustrating year of restrictions and regulations -- he's optimistic that business can return to the way things looked in 2019 in the new year... on whats normally one of the biggest bar nights of the year -- crisler says even tonight things will be difficult and different with covid protocols -- but added that won't stop the fun or make ringing in the new year any less special.

"it's going to be really fun to know all of that, hopefully, will start to change and transition to a fun time in 20-21 where we can see the numbers we once had."

While nothing will change except the year when the clock strikes midnight many shared excitement about just getting past 2020 and looking forward to whatever might be in store in 20-21...live in huntsville, max cohan, waay 31 news.