Early voting ends in runoff election in Georgia

12 now at 11.

If you were planning on voting in-person early in georgia's runoff races, your time is probably up.

Early voting in many counties ended today.

But as news 12's dorothy sherman explains the end did not come without a little controversy.

In tonight's top local story.

[email protected]/dorothy sherman: "early voting in many counties ended on thursday, but confusion over what time left multiple people not being able to cast their ballot ahead of election day."

Ballots head into the walker county courthouse after three weeks of early voting.

People could vote at the courthouse or, for the last week, cast their ballot at satellite locations.

Walker county director of elections danielle montgomery: "normally for a runoff we don't have satellite locations, but in this instance the board wanted to, it's a very highly contested race and so the board wanted to make it where the north end had a satellite location open so did open them all for three days."

The runoff races are for georgia's two seats in the u-s senate, as well as a seat on public service commission.

Over two and a half million georgians have already voted.

That's more than a typical runoff, but less than the november general election.

Walker county director of elections danielle montgomery: "about 9800 voted early in the three weeks here and at the other four locations and we've received back about 4700 absentee ballots."

Not all counties closed voting locations at the same time thursday.

In whitfield, they shut doors at 5.

Catoosa ended at noon, and walker at 2.

News 12 saw multiple people show up after hours only to find out that the polls were closed.

Walker county resident craig murray: "just feels disenfranchised" craig murray tried to vote in walker county.

He says he got this letter in the mail.

It's addressed from the democratic party of georgia.

It gives the voting locations and says voting would end at 5.

And since he's going out of town, he's concerned he won't get to vote at all.

Walker county resident craig murray: "i think it contributes to the growing frustration, mistrust if you will.

So i hope this election turns out the way i want it to or i'll be really upset."

If you missed out on early voting, montgomery says the only other way to cast your ballot will be on election day unless you've received an absentee ballot.

[email protected]/dorothy sherman: "absentee ballots can still be turned in, one of the ways you can do that is by dropping it off at an absentee drop off box like this one at the walker county courthouse.

In walker county, dorothy sherman,