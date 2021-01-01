Good Riddance to 2020!

We're hearing from people about the good, the bad and the ugly of 2020.

You take the good... with the bad.

That's life.

But for many folks ?

"* 2020 is something they'd prefer be a thing of the past.

Kimt news 3 spoke to several people this afternoon as they were out running some errands.

The majority of folks saying 2020 was a year filled with a lot of anxiety, between a contentious presidential election and the ongoing pandemic.

Take a listen to what these people had to say about the year where we couldn't seem to catch a break.

To tell you the truth, it really sucked.

I mean, these masks, i hate them, but i'd rather be alive than dead, but other than that, it's been a pretty good year.

It was a very difficult year because of some physical situations with my wife but also because of all the political things that is out there.

Both men are optimistic that 2021 will be a better year ?

"* ?

"* as the