Lexington suspicious RV 12.31.20

Bobbi McSwine brings us the newest information on the suspicious RV seen in downtown Lexington today

Lexington.

Police have given the all clear..

After issuing a safety alert, and evacuating people downtown.

officers say they took extra precautions, after noticing this large rv parked in a downtown parking lot around 7:40 tonight.

Police say an explosives detection canine, was brought in,to check the r-v out.

Abc 36's bobbi mcswine is live... not too far from where all this happened.

Bobbi...police say they didn't find any explosives.

Right...according to the department...an officer saw the r-v parked downtown near belle's cocktail house around 7:40 p.m.

It sparked some suspicion because a r-v is what was used in the nashville, tennessee christmas bombing just about a week ago.

Lexington police say an explosives detection canine was brought to the rv and it "alerted" to the vehicle.

Officers evacuated people and the department's hazardous devices unit responded.

Officers say they got in touch with the rv's driver and no explosives were found.

Police cleared the scene around 10:15 p.m.

So all clear...but it did worry a lot of people tonight as they were out trying to celebrate the new year and support local businesses.

Some bars even closed early.

