Watch: Devotees offer prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple on New Year

As the country celebrated New Year 2021, Devotees offered prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.
People across India bid adieu to 2020 and welcomed the New Year with low key celebrations.
People across the country celebrated the arrival of 2021 amid Covid-19 pandemic. People gathered in Kolkata's Park street area to..
Places of worship opened across the state of Maharashtra from Monday with strict Covid protocols in place. Devotees were seen..