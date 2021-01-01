Watch: Devotees offer prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple on New Year

As the country celebrated New Year 2021, Devotees offered prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.
People across India bid adieu to 2020 and welcomed the New Year with low key celebrations.
The entire country is celebrating New Year 2021. New Year celebrations underway in Kolkata. People gathered in the Park street area..
*Lion's share of blessings*
Devotees wait their turn to pray at the Mahalaxmi Temple in Thane after the state government..