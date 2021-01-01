Students in Surat create pictorial representation of year 2020

As the country celebrated New Year 2021, it is important to remember what all we went through in the challenging 2020.

To remind you with the happenings of the entire year, students from Surat created a pictorial poster, summing up the entire 2020.

First year students of Institute of Design and Technology depicted the year, beginning from the first ever case of COVID-19 to the trails of the vaccines.

The poster represented various highlights of 2020, including the lockdown, 'migrant crises' and 'work from home.'

About 5-6 students put their hands behind in bringing the entire year together in a poster.