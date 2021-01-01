PM Modi lays foundation stone of Light House Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects (LHPs) under Global Housing Technology Challenge-India on January 01 via video conferencing.

LHPs will be constructed in Indore, Rajkot, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala and Lucknow, comprising about 1,000 houses at each location along with allied infrastructure facilities.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (I/C), Hardeep Singh Puri, and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, CM of Gujarat, and Vijay Rupani along with other CMs were present at the event.