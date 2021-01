Watch: President Kovind, PM Modi, Delhi CM and others extend New Year wishes

People across India bid adieu to 2020 and welcomed the New Year 2021 amid pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu wished the nation on the occasion.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also extended greetings to people and thanked corona warriors.

In a video message, Kejriwal cautioned people to follow rules for prevention of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, chief ministers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh also wished the country on New year.