Pfizer-Biontech vaccine granted 'emergency validation' by the WHO| Oneindia News

The World Health Organization on Thursday granted emergency validation to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, paving the way for countries worldwide to quickly approve its import and distribution.

WHO said the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was the first to receive its Emergency validation since the novel coronavirus first broke out in China a year ago.

WHO said its emergency use listing opens the way for regulators in different countries to approve the import and distribution of the vaccine.

