What will be the top political events in the year 2021: Take a look | Oneindia News

Take a look at the top political events of 2021.

The first political battle in the year 2021 will be fought in the battleground West Bengal where Mamata Banerjee's TMC has been in power since a decade now.

The BJP is eying to dethrone Mamata Banerjee and hoist the saffron flags.

Assam Assembly polls will be another crucial poll battle for the BJP where it hold power currently.

The ruling AIADMK has kick-started its campaign for the 2021 Assembly election, with its co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K.

Palaniswami pitching his government’s achievements against the DMK’s promises.

‘God’s own country’ which has had a history of rejecting the right-wing ideology and it won’t be a surprise if one gets to see the play out next year as well.

Speculation is rife that the first assembly polls in the Union Territory of J&K post abrogation of article 370 may take place in the year 2021.

