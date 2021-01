Mahindra, Ford call off J-V due to Covid-induced challenges | Oneindia News

The Covid-19 pandemic has broken off the partnership between Mahindra and Ford.

Ford Motor Co said on December 31st that it was calling off its automotive joint venture with India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd due to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In October 2019, Ford and Mahindra had said they would form a joint venture in India in a move to cut costs.

#Mahindra #Ford #JV