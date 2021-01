'ASHA-India' program to promote research, startups in modern housing technology: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 01 said Affordable Sustainable Housing Accelerators -India (ASHA-India) program is being run in the country to promote research and startups in modern housing technology.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects (LHPs) under Global Housing Technology Challenge-India via video conferencing on January 1.