New Zealand and Australia welcome New Year with amazing fireworks: Watch|Oneindia News

New Zealand and Australia have rung in 2021 with a spectacular fireworks display and light show in Auckland and Sydney.

The South Pacific island nation Samoa was the first to mark the new year, followed by New Zealand and Australia.

New Zealand, which has won plaudits for its handling of the coronavirus, kicked off its new year's celebrations with Skycity fireworks and Vector Lights on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Despite the international border closures, months of zero recorded Covid-19 cases in the community has let life in New Zealand return to relative normality.

