Ringing in the New Year with rain, snow, and ice for the Eastern US

Impressive storm system continues to head east, bringing rain, snow, and ice to the Eastern US to start the New Year.
CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the weekend forecast.
Impressive storm system continues to head east, bringing rain, snow, and ice to the Eastern US to start the New Year.
CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the weekend forecast.
Temperatures will fall back to the upper 20s overnight. A winter storm is expected to bring freezing rain, sleet and accumulating..
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible today all across the eastern US, and areas hit by last weekends winter storm are at a..