Australia changes its national anthem

Australia amended its national anthem to remove reference to the country being "young and free" amid calls to recognize that its Indigenous people are the oldest continued civilization in the world.
Megan Revell reports.
Australia amended its national anthem to remove reference to the country being "young and free" amid calls to recognize that its Indigenous people are the oldest continued civilization in the world.
Megan Revell reports.
(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Jan.1 (Petra)-- Australia amended its national anthem to remove reference to the country being..
Australia has altered its national anthem to recognise the country's ancient indigenous history. Only a tweak to one word has..