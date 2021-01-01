Artist showcases upcycling piece made while stuck at home during pandemic

Several artists who will be at this weekend's Estero Fine Art Show say the pandemic is what inspired the work they'll be showcasing.

Artist Tom Radca says he started experimenting after COVID kept him at his farm in Ohio with time on his hands.

Somebody dropped off some beautiful blue bottles at his farm, and he decided to see if he could fuse that glass to the surface of his tile.

What you see in the piece on the right is a combination of windshield glass and blue liquor bottles, and the process is referred to as upcycling.