No Distillery Fees: Distilleries Don't Have To Pay Drug Maker User Fees

Some good news for distilleries... that switched to making hand sanitizer this year..

no fees for distilleries that made hand sanitizer the federal government announced thursday..

It's rescinded a 15- thousand-dollar fee it charged distilleries earlier this week..

According to the department of health and human services... the fee was charged by mistake..

Hundreds of businesses started making hand sanitizer... after supplies of the product dwindled in march..

To do so-- they had to register as drug makers..

The fine was connected to user fees that drug makers