People in Lucknow spend 1st day of New Year with animals

On the first day of 2021, residents of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow decided to spend their day with animals.

Many people flocked to Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden and spend quality time by watching beautiful animals and birds.

Toy train also enthralled children who were seen jumping and hopping at the zoo.

People clicked selfies with these magnificent animals and birds.

The Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden has white Bengal Tiger, lions and Giraffe like fascinating animals.

People around the world welcomed 2021 with warm hugs in chilly winters as 2020 was a roller coaster ride due to pandemic.

Last months of 2020 came with a good news of COVID-19 vaccine which is eliminating the fear among people.