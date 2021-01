8:30 a.m. weather update

KANSAS CITY’S ON KCWE TODAYREALLY NEVILLE AS WE GET THROUGHTHIS IT’S A LONG PROCESS.WE JUST WANT TO MAKE SURE THATEVERYBODY’S PREPARED.ABSOLUTELY CODY AND THAT’S WHYWE WERE ON HERE KEEPING YOUCOVERED AND WE’RE JUST HEARINGTHAT UNION STATION IS CLOSEDTODAY BECAUSE OF THIS WINTERSTORM GOING ON RIGHT NOW AND YOUCAN SEE LOOKING OVER THE PLAZA.THIS IS A GOOD ILLUSTRATION OFWHAT YOUR STREETS PROBABLY LOOKLIKE IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD.YOU SEE THAT WE HAVESNOW-COVERED ROAD SOME CLEARINGHERE AND THERE DEPENDING ON HOWMUCH TRAFFIC AND IF THE ROADSHAVE BEEN TREATED AND YOU CANSTILL SEE THAT SNOW IS FALLINGRIGHT NOW ROAD SURFACETEMPERATURES.THESE NUMBERS ARE ARE VERYIMPORTANT JUST AS IMPORTANT ASTHE AIR.TEMPERATURES AND YOU CAN SEEPRETTY MUCH AREA-WIDE.THE ROADS ARE BELOW FREEZINGHANGING OUT IN THE MID TO UPPER20S.MEANING IF YOU ROAD HASN’T BEENTREATED OR IF IT HASN’T BEENPLOWED THEN YOU’RE GOING TO HAVESNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATION ONYOUR ROAD AND LIKE WE’VE BEENSAYING ALL MORNING LONG IF YOUCAN STAY HOME GO AHEAD AND STAYHOME.TAKE IT EASY.LET THE ROAD CREWS GET OUT THEREAND TREAT THOSE ROADS FOR YOUTRAVEL CONDITIONS POOR LATE THISMORNING.WE’RE STILL GOING TO BE DEALINGWITH THE SNOW AND ICE.MIDDAY AFTERNOON STILL DEALINGWITH SNOW HEADING INTO THEEVENING.THE SNOW WILL WRAP UP BUT HILLTHE ROAD HAS BEEN TREATED INYOUR NEIGHBORHOOD AND ASTEMPERATURES GO DOWN.ROAD CONDITIONS WILL STILL BEPOOR BECAUSE REMEMBER WE HAVEICE UNDERNEATH THE SNOW.SO AGAIN, I THINK REALLY THROUGHTHE EVENING.I ROAD CONDITIONS ARE NOT GOINGTO BE IN GREAT SHAPE THERETONIGHT AS ROAD CREWS HAVE MORETIME AS WE HAVE MORE TIME AFTERTHE SYSTEM MOVES OUT OF HERE.I THINK CONDITIONS WILL START TOGET A LITTLE BETTER.SO JUST WANT TO PUT THATTIMELINE OUT THERE FOR YOU JUSTIN CASE IF YOU’RE THINKING ABOUTHEADING OUT TODAY, MAYBE PUTTHAT OFF.HERE’S HOW YOU LOOK ON FIRSTALERT RADAR AND YOU SEE SNOW ALLAROUND THE METRO AREA A LITTLEBIT HEAVIER CLOSER TO PARKVILLEAND NEAR LEAVENWORTH DOWNTOWARDS LON.EXTEND THE LENGTH OF SPRING HILLWHERE YOU SEE THE DARKER BLUETHAT’S HEAVIER SNOW WHERE YOUSEE THE DARKER PINK.THAT’S A MIX OF SOME SLEET ANDFREEZING RAIN.YOU SEE SOME OF THAT IN YOURAURIC AND ODESSA DOWN TOWARDSWARRENSBURG.THIS IS ALL JUST CONTINUING TODRIFT OVER OUR AREA AND IT WILLLINGER THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOONAS WELL AND I’LL SHOW YOU THETIMELINE HERE IN JUST A MOMENTAIR TEMPERATURES.SO WE TALKED ABOUT THE ROADTEMPERATURES DOWN THE 20S.OUR AIR TEMPERATURES REALLYAREN’T MUCH BETTER THAN THAT 28IN KANSAS CITY 29 FOR OLATHEBELTON AND LEE’S SUMMIT.IN LIBERTY 27, AND ST.JOSEPH RIGHT AT FREEZING INWARRENSBURG 32 DEGREES CURRENTLYIN CLINTON YOUR HOURLY BREAKDOWNFOR TODAY WEATHER ALERT THROUGHFOUR O’CLOCK.SO I THINK AGAIN DURING THISTIME PERIOD THAT’S WHEN THE SNOWTHAT’S WHEN THE SLEET WILL BE ATITS HEAVIEST MAINLY SNOW THOUGH.I’D SAY LATER ON THIS MORNING IFYOU’RE NOT GETTING SNOW RIGHTNOW THROUGH THE MIDDLE OF THEAFTERNOON UPPER 20S TO NEAR 30DEGREES FOR OUR TEMPERATURESTHEN BY ABOUT 6:00 P.M.

WE MAYSTART TO SEE THAT REALLYSTARTING TO LET UP LITTLE BITTHERE BACK TO SOME FLURRIES.WHETHER IMPACT AT 6:00 WEATHERALERT BEFORE THAT BECAUSE THATSNOW WILL BE BE HEAVIER THEAMOUNTS THAT WERE EXPECTING ANDKATIE WAS TALKING ABOUT THISTHIS MORNING WILL HAVE A RANGEOF THREE TO FIVE AND MAYBE IT’SKIND OF A THIN AREA.YOU SEE IT HERE IN PING FROMLIBERTY GLADSTONE OVER TOWARDS APLATTE CITY AND SMITHVILLE KCKLEAVENWORTH.YOU MAY GET FOUR TO FIVE INCHESABOUT TO FOR LEASE SUMMIT ONE INWARRENSBURG AND INCH AND A HALFIN ST.JOSEPH AND THIS IS ON TOP OFTHAT ICE SOME THAT SLEET ANDTHAT FREES.RAIN THAT WE HAD EARLIER THISMORNING.SO KEEP THAT IN MIND.IT WILL TAKE SOME TIME FOR ROADCONDITIONS TO GET BETTER.HERE’S FUTURESCAN.SO I WANT TO SHOW YOU THE MAPVIEW AND HOW EVERYTHING WILLTIME OUT AS WE HAD BETWEEN NOWAND LUNCHTIME MORE OF THE SAMEMORE OF THAT SNOW.SO THAT’S A LOOK AT MIDDAY GOINGTHROUGH THE AFTERNOON.I THINK WE’LL HAVE MODERATE SNOWCOMING DOWN THROUGH AT LEASTABOUT 3 P.M.

AFTER THAT THINGSREALLY START TO TAPER OFF ANDTHEN BY 6 JUST SOME LEFTOVERFLURRIES AT THAT POINT AND THENWE WILL SEE QUIETER CONDITIONSFOR LATER ON THIS EVENING SOBETWEEN NOW AND 4:00 P.M.

THAT’STHE MAIN WINDOW OF SEEINGADDITIONAL ACCUMULATING SNOW ANDICE AFTER THAT.WE ARE DRIER HEADING INTOTONIGHT A LOW OF 21 DEGREES.SO IT’S GOING TO BE COLD ANDTHEN THAT MELTING IT’S GOING TOREFREEZE TONIGHT HEADING INTOOUR SATURDAY MORNING TOMORROW.WE MAY SEE A FEW FLURRIES HIGHOF ONLY 30 DEGREES 39 ON CHIEFSUNDAY.SO IT’S LOOKING BETTER THERE.WE’LL GET THOSE TEMPERATURES.WELL ABOVE FREEZING LOW 40S