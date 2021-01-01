Hangover Cures 1012021

Tips for surviving your New Year's Hangover.

C1 3 usual new year's eve blowout parties - that doesn't mean we didn't ring in the new year without a bit of holiday cheer!

And while there may be no cure for the entirety of 20-20 - we do have some tips for surviving last night's over- indulgence!

Abc's will ganss has more.

The morning after a big night out isn't always easy.

Nats -the hangover but there are a few ways to keep your world from crumbling when fighting off a hangover of hollywood proportions, according to dr. imran ali, the most important thing to remember.

Sot - dr. imran ali you become very dehydrated.

You know, for every 250 milliliters of alcohol, you lose about a liter of water biggest thing you can do for yourself is to hydrate, drink plenty of water.

But before you call 911, one hears the rest of your hangover 101, eat food, low blood sugar, make some hangover symptoms worse - so breakfast can help fix that.

There's no research that says greasier fried foods are especially helpful, but there's no research that says they aren't.

Next, take a pain reliever.

Aspirin and ibuprofens are good, but not tylenol.

Sot - dr. imran ali tylenol can affect your liver and your liver is already trying to metabolize all that alcohol.

So that can be quite dangerous.

And fluids are your friends, gatorade, water and a little bit of coffee.

The big winner, pedialyte, originally made for kids feeling under the weather.

It's perfect for bigger kids after one too many cocktails.

Pedialyte says it's got two times more electrolytes sodium than other sports drinks and less than half the sugar.

One other idea you may not have heard of?

Sot - dr. imran ali prickly pear juice.

It's from a cactus that grows in the southwest and it actually has been shown to decrease inflammation.

And finally, as hard as it is to hear squeeze in a workout, endorphins and sweating out some of the booze will turn your day around.

Some things to avoid?

The hair of the dog.

While a mimosa may help temporarily, our doctor says that's a slippery slope which could lead to alcohol dependance.

Will ganss, abc news, new york and, one more idea - schedule a nap for today... alcohol disturbs your restorative sleep, so you're today... alcohol disturbs your restorative sleep, so you're