Morning Brew 1012021

Morning Brew GMK 010121
In this week's Morning Brew, Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Brittany Beshear shared a video on social media 'Good-bye to year..
C1 3 morning brew where we share those positive stories..
Today, since it's the start of a new year, we're sharing a message from governor beshear and first lady britany beshear..
The two posted a video on social media last night -- with the caption "we're leaving the bad behind us, including the mean tweets.
Happy new year, kentucky."
Here's one of those -- tweets..
Take a listen..
Courtesy txt:courtesy: gov.
Andy beshear "fix your shirt sleeves andy, you're not a pirate.
Gotta keep it tight.
Least they're watching.
Least they're watching.
I never thought i was married to a pirate.
I thought i was giving covid briefings.
Apparently you're not, it's a washbuckle of a good time.
Hahahah."
They ended the video with their hopes for the new year, saying in part quote: "in c1 3 20-21 we hope everybody has an amazing year.
We're gonna defeat covid, there is a great year ahead of us."
And today's morning brew biggby coffee winner is lisa yang from stanford!
You are the winner of a biggby coffee mug & bag of coffee!
And you can enter too..
All you have to do is visit our website: w-t-v-q dot com... and click on the contest tab to take the biggby coffee trivia challenge for your chance to win!
Then tune in here -- for a new winner every friday on good day kentucky!
Let's get to your g- d-k talkers for
In this week's Morning Brew, Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Brittany Beshear shared a video on social media 'Good-bye to year..
The Morning Brew, Biggby Coffee