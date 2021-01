Rachel Garceau's Idaho News 6 forecast 1/1/21

Credit: Idaho On Your Side

Credit: Idaho On Your Side 03:09s 01 Jan 2021 0 shares 2 views

OUR FIRST DAY OF2021 WILL START OFFMOSTLY CLOUDYWITH PATCHY FOGAND MILDER THANAVERAGETEMPERATURES,WITH MORNINGLOWS DOWNAROUND 30 EARLYFRIDAY.

LATER IN THEDAY..

CLOUDS WILLLIKELY DOMINATEBUT SOME SUNSHINESHOULD PEEKTHROUGH FROMTIME TO TIME.

HIGHTEMPS TODAY,WARMER THANNORMAL FOR NEWYEAR'S DAY, WITH AHIGH OF 42 IN BOISETHIS AFTERNOON.OVERNIGHTTONIGHT..

A QUICK-MOVING SYSTEMWILL DROP AN INCHOR TWO OF SNOWON THE CENTRALMOUNTAINS OFIDAHO, WITH ADUSTING POSSIBLEIN THE LOWERELEVATIONS.

THEWEEKEND WILL MILD..WITH MOSTLY DRYCONDITIONS ONSATURDAY, THEN THERETURN OFUNSETTLEDWEATHER FROMSUNDAY INTOMONDAY.

WITHWARMER AIR IN PLAYIN THE VALLEYS..

ITWILL BE MOSTLY RAINFOR PLACES LIKEBOISE AND ONTARIO..WITH ABUNDANTSNOW ABOVE 5,000'FROM THE WEEKENDTHROUGH THEMIDDLE OF NEXTWEEK.THE POLAR BEARPLUNGE IS A NEWYEAR'S DAYTRADITION... WITHPEOPLE JUMPINGINTO LUCKY PEAKRESERVOIR TO RAISEMONEY FOR THE